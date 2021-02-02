UIF launches new online certification service for businesses

CAPE TOWN - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has launched an E-Compliance Certificate online system to enable employers, small businesses and entrepreneurs to apply for a UIF compliance certificate (tender letter), without leaving their homes or having to queue for manual issuance.

The new system replaces the old application process of manually completing and submitting a form, sworn statement and Sars tax clearance certificate via email.

UIF head of corporate services advocate Mzie Yawa said clients could visit www.labour.gov.za and click on “UIF e-Compliance Certificate” under the “Online Systems” tab to register and apply, from yesterday.

Small businesses, companies and entrepreneurs should register on the system using their UIF reference number and apply for the UIF compliance certificate, he said in a statement.

“If you are up to date with your UIF compliance requirements, the system will issue you with a compliance certificate immediately, which you can download or print. If you are not compliant, the system will issue a non-compliance letter with reasons for the rejection,” Yawa said.