UK-based robotics company to open office in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG - UK-based robotic process automation (RPA) specialist Blue Prism on Thursday announced that it was opening of a local office in Cape Town and formalising its presence in South Africa.

“Blue Prism has been working in the South African market since 2016, and we now have in excess of 20 major clients,” said Greg Newton, Blue Prism’s former sales director for Africa who would be relocating from the firm's UK office to Cape Town to serve as the new South Africa country manager.

The company's clients included major financial services organisations such as Old Mutual, Nedbank and First Rand.





Newton said while several players operated in the process automation space, many were focused on desktop digital assistants. Blue Prism was an enterprise solution targeted at bigger companies – intelligently automating high volume transactions at industrial scale to drive efficiency, accuracy and improved customer experience.





UK-based robotic process automation (RPA) specialist Blue Prism on Thursday announced that it was opening of a local office in Cape Town.

Blue Prism said its new office would also encourage knowledge-sharing and RPA innovation via its South African Digital Exchange community, which was launched last year. This community allowed companies to explore the scope of what is possible through RPA in their sectors.





Newton said he believed South African enterpriseswere keen to adopt an advanced Digital Workforce equipped with visual perception, planning and sequencing capabilities, collaboration and learning abilities, knowledge and insight and problem-solving skills.



