UK cigarette maker BAT sells Russia business

British American Tobacco, maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, said yesterday that it had agreed to sell its Russian business in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The London-listed company had “entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian business” to a consortium led by members of BAT Russia's management team, it said.

Like many other foreign firms, the group stated its intention last year to pull out of Russia after Moscow launched its assault on neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for its Ukraine offensive. The sale, for an undisclosed price, is expected to complete next month and complies with local and international laws.

“Upon completion, BAT will no longer have a presence in Russia or Belarus and will receive no financial gain from ongoing sales in these markets,” it added. BAT's Belarus and Russia activities account for about 2.7% of total revenues and 2.5% of adjusted profits. The new owners will rename the business ITMS Group.