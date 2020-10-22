Umgeni chief Thami Hlongwa resigns, just weeks before annual results

DURBAN – The chief executive of South Africa’s second-largest water utility Umgeni Water, Thami Hlongwa, has resigned with immediate effect this week just weeks before the entity’s release of its annual performance results.

In a SENS statement released on behalf of the Board of Umgeni Water chairperson Magasela Mzobe advised stakeholders that the Board of Umgeni Water had received the resignation of its current chief executive, Thamsanqa Hlongwa on Tuesday. The board said it had accepted the resignation.

Hlongwa’s letter was said to have not disclosed his reasons for quitting, hence it could be assumed that he would be pursuing personal interests.

He had been appointed acting group chief executive in September 2017 and then chief executive in July 2018. Prior to that, the entity was caught up in corruption allegations.

The resignation comes hot on the heels of a new board appointed to Umgeni Water to strengthen its governance.