Umgeni Water’s executive transition ’seamless’

DURBAN - UMGENI Water has described the recent change of executive leadership following the resignation of former chief executive Thami Hlongwa in October as having been “seamless” with Nomalungelo Mkhize at the helm. The entity’s spokesperson, Shami Harichunder, said on Friday that Mkhize had completed her first 40 days in office as the acting chief executive of Umgeni Water. “The change in leadership from the previous chief executive, Thami Hlongwa, to the acting chief executive has been seamless, and Mkhize has adjusted well into her new role,” said Harichunder. Mkhize served as Umgeni Water’s chief financial officer until she was appointed acting chief executive in October. KwaZulu-Natal’s largest supplier of bulk potable water said the business continuity had been flawless under the leadership of Mkhize, despite the challenges created by Covid-19, which has impacted on almost all segments of the South African economy.

“Umgeni Water has been able to take effective steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water in bulk to its customers (seven municipalities) and operation and management of wastewater treatment works.

"Mkhize has provided strategic direction in ensuring continued provision of services in terms of contractual arrangements Umgeni Water has with its customer,” said Harichunder.

Umgeni Water’s clients include eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, iLembe District, Ugu District, Harry Gwala District, uMgungundlovu District municipalities; and Msunduzi Local Municipality.

Last month, Mkhize led discussions with customers on the proposed bulk potable water tariff. These discussions were in the form of information sharing and they were for the proposed bulk potable water tariff for 2021/22 financial year.

Information sharing is one of the early stages in the tariff setting process, which is followed by submission of the proposed tariff to the South African Local Government Association (Salga) for comment before its submission, together with customers’ and Salga’s comments, to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation to be tabled in Parliament.

Umgeni Water recently opened the uMshwathi Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Wartburg and New Hanover within uMgungundlovu.

The first three phases of the scheme are operational and supplying water to Mshwathi and next three phases were expected to be constructed from 2022 to supply potable water to Ndwedwe and Maphumulo within the iLembe district.

Umgeni Water’s mandate is determined by legislation, called the Water Services Act and the National Water Act. This mandate relates to abstraction of raw water, storage of it and treatment and supply of it as potable water, in bulk, to the organisation’s municipal customers. Umgeni Water also owns and manages infrastructure required for water storage, treatment and conveyance and it also operates waste water treatment works.

The entity said the targeted date for the release of results for the financial year 2019/2020 was the end of January 2021. Harichunder said the external auditing process was currently under way at Umgeni Water and was expected to be completed by end of January 2021.

“The audit is an independent verification requirement before results are released publicly. It is expected that Umgeni Water’s performance results will be released to stakeholders once the audit has been completed,” he said.

BUSINESS REPORT