Unacceptable regression in mining fatalities during 2021, says Minerals Council SA

MEMBERS of the Minerals Council South Africa yesterday committed to ensuring that bonuses for miners did not compromise the right to refuse unsafe work as a they race against time to urgently halt the “unacceptable regression” in fatalities at the country’s mines. Roughly 72 mineworkers had died in work-related incidents on South Africa’s mines this year compared to 52 in the same period last year, marking the second consecutive year of regression in safety.

The council said in 2020, the industry recorded 60 fatalities compared to 51 the previous year, which was the industry’s lowest number of fatalities. “We know that 72 is not just a number or a statistic. These are people, families, relatives, friends, and colleagues. The impact of every single fatality is very well understood. As chief executives, we are called upon to show leadership. We have the influence and the authority to stop this. We do not want to be known as the industry where people come to work and die,” said Themba Mkhwanazi, chairperson of the Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum. The safety of mineworkers is worsening, and among companies that have reported a regression in their safety performance is Sibanye-Stillwater. The precious metal producer said earlier this month that 18 employees had lost their lives during the year.

Four Sibanye-Stillwater employees died in two separate incidents including a miner who died at their Rustenburg operations, after the ground caved in. While three employees also died at 3 shaft at the Beatrix operations, following a tragic trackless mobile machinery incident. Three mineworkers were found dead following a mud rush at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg operations last month. Two others were rescued. The council said the mining industry largely shut down over the year-end period as employees spend time with their families around the mines, in other provinces or neighbouring countries. Nolitha Fakude, president of the Minerals Council said, “It is very saddening to realise as we come to the end of 2021 as people prepare to go home, that for many of our families, colleagues and friends, this will be a period of devastating sadness because of the losses of people dying at work.

“It’s a dark, dark year-end period for everyone in the industry,” she said. The council board, comprising 29 chief executives of mining companies adopted eight interventions to stop the high fatalities. In addition to ensuring that bonuses for miners do not compromise the right to refuse unsafe work, the council also committed to increased visible-felt leadership presence at mining operations, increasing the quality and scheduled maintenance programmes instead of opportunistic and ad hoc maintenance arising from production pressures. The other interventions included a commitment to deploying competent and skilled employees in areas of high-risk work to provide adequate supervision, oversight, and risk assessment of that work.