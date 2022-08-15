Under Armour opens another store as sporting activities increase post Covid-19

Sports apparel retailer Under Armour has opened its 12th shop in Johannesburg and proclaimed a sure-footed recovery as sports activities pick up after post Covid-19 and people working from home require casual clothing. The group has though faced some challenges in supply chain logistics as the bottlenecks in Southern hemisphere bottlenecks bog down efficiencies.

Managing Director Darren Cooke said on Saturday the target was to open an additional five shops over the next year as interest in the product lines pick up. "I think that coming out of the Covid-19 restrictions is promising for the sports industry with people wanting to get back to health and fitness regimes and also people working from home are dressing more casually, we have really picked up pace for a company that has been around for only five years, annual growth is fantastic and we would like that growth to be purposeful," Cooke said. Apollo Brands, the official distributors of Under Armour in South Africa's latest speciality concept store located at Eastgate Shopping Centre, features 301 sqm of retail space and delivers a fully immersive brand experience, putting consumer satisfaction and elevated product assortment at the centre of its proficient offering.

"The brand is enjoying excellent momentum currently and we’re excited to be on this journey connecting our brand with the South African consumer. We will continue to open consumer relevant store formats in the right locations as we responsibly grow our distribution. At the same time we are laser focused on improving the consumer experience in our stores with a big focus on Visual Merchandising, Product,“ Cooke said. He said consumer relevant distribution channels, strategic growth partners and e-commerce were the mainstay of the group's focus as it sought to grow the brand to at least 17 stores by the end of 2023. "Some of the biggest challenges now are consistent with imports and the supply chain, it is a little harder keeping up with the post-Covid 189 demand. The shipping lines are mostly going from east to west, so there is a shortage of shipping coming down south, gettiong our stuff on times is a challenge. That as well as inflation on the cost of products and shop fixtures. We do not want to be an exclusive retailer but help improve efficiencies in the sports industry," he said.

