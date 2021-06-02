Unexpected UK liability to hit Alexander Forbes’s profit

ALEXANDER Forbes said profit from continuing operations (before non-trading and capital items) for the 12 months to March 31 was expected to be 5 to 15 percent lower than in the same period last year after earnings were impacted by an unexpected liability from a previously sold UK subsidiary.

The integrated financial services, insurance and investment group’s profit from continuing operations of R643 million to R719m reflected “resilience in operating income, coupled with good expense management”, the group said in a trading statement yesterday.

However, despite meaningful progress made through focused cost containment, the growth in expenses year-on-year continued to be impacted by the reduced earnings base resulting from the sale of the short-term insurance business in the prior year.

Attributable earnings were also influenced by the financial performance of discontinued operations, which mostly included a matter relating to a legacy UK subsidiary, Alexander Forbes Consultants and Actuaries (Afca), that was sold in 2012 to Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, and subsequently acquired by Marsh & McLennan Companies, inclusive of certain warranties and a limitation of liability.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority had fined the industry “in respect of certain thematic errors in historical advice”, and the liability for redress payments to Alexander Forbes, including the costs related to this process, had increased significantly.

The full value of the liability was estimated at £61.9m (about R1.21 billion).

Alexander Forbes’s insurance programme provided cover for claims of this nature and had been sufficient.

However, the liability had increased through the year, and some of the group’s insurers had not confirmed their cover, citing disagreement with the excess payable under the claim.

Alexander Forbes had obtained senior legal opinion on the dispute and was confident the position taken by the dissenting insurers “is incorrect”, its management said.

Alexander Forbes provided for the potential liability to the tune of R250m on the income statement in the period, under discontinued operations.

“Covid-19 tested the resilience of our integrated strategy, and we are pleased to note our business has remained stable and is now better geared for growth,” the group said.

Headline earnings per share were expected to be 32.2 cents to 35.4c per share for the financial year, representing a 0 to 10 percent difference on the figure for the 2020 financial year.

Alexander Forbes shares closed 0.25 percent higher at R4.02 on the JSE yesterday.

