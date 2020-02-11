JOHANNESBURG - Workers unions have approached the courts in a bid to interdict the planned retrenchments at South African Airways (SAA) that was revealed by the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) last week.
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said on Tuesday that they had filed papers at the Labour Court for an urgent application to interdict the BRPs from taking any steps towards the termination of services of employees at SAA.
The union’s application is expected to be heard on Thursday at the Labour Court in Johannesburg.