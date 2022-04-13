Unions plan solidarity strike at Sibanye’s platinum operations

SOUTH Africa's two biggest mineworkers' unions yesterday are planning a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations to show their support for gold miners locked in a wage dispute with the company.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9, demanding an increase of R1000 per month over the next three years.

To show solidarity with the gold miners, close to 35 000 workers are expected to down tools at Sibanye's platinum group metal operations at Rustenburg and Marikana.

REUTERS