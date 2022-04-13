Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Unions plan solidarity strike at Sibanye’s platinum operations

STRIKE at Sibanye- Stillwater is to spread from its gold operations to its platinum operations. | Matthews Baloyi ANA/African News Agency

STRIKE at Sibanye- Stillwater is to spread from its gold operations to its platinum operations. | Matthews Baloyi ANA/African News Agency

Published 17m ago

Share

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9

SOUTH Africa's two biggest mineworkers' unions yesterday are planning a strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations to show their support for gold miners locked in a wage dispute with the company.

Story continues below Advertisment

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) have been on strike at Sibanye's gold operations since March 9, demanding an increase of R1000 per month over the next three years.

To show solidarity with the gold miners, close to 35 000 workers are expected to down tools at Sibanye's platinum group metal operations at Rustenburg and Marikana.

REUTERS

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Reuters