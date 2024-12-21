Unpacking South Africa’s golden quarter: TikTok shopping season

The final quarter in South Africa is set for a shopping surge as brands move from short-term promotions to year-round engagement with consumers, capitalising on the country's evolving shopping landscape. As spending power increases across diverse demographics in the country, consumers are no longer waiting for traditional sales events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday to make purchases.

TikTok has witnessed a clear shift towards continuous shopping behaviours on its platform. Audiences whose interests span a variety of categories now engage with brands throughout the whole of Q4, highlighting the increasing importance for brands to activate the entire quarter, rather than focusing on promotional moments, to meet the growing demand. According to the TikTok Marketing Science South Africa study, TikTok users in South Africa are shopping daily: 61% of total transactions happen outside of shopping promotions.

Analysts predict this trend will continue to accelerate as consumers in South Africa, like their global counterparts, increasingly rely on digital platforms to discover and interact with brands. With 71% of shoppers saying that they always discover interesting products on TikTok, 62% making immediate purchases after seeing an ad on the platform and 66% of TikTok users influencing their friends and family to make purchases, brands recognise that the traditional discount periods now extend to a full 'Golden Quarter'. In South Africa, TikTok users come from different generations and backgrounds, with a significant purchasing power: research shows that they are capable of spending 1.3x more than users of other platforms.

The consumers' interests span a wide variety of categories, with TikTok users spending 2 times more than users of other platforms on fashion and home goods, 1.5x more on beauty and personal care goods, and 1.4x more on groceries. Implementing a sustained marketing strategy that blends creative content with innovative advertising through TikTok’s versatile toolbox has enabled marketers to maintain continuous consumer engagement, nurturing brand loyalty that transcends seasonal trends. Collaborating with TikTok creators, utilising the platform’s creative experts, production partners, and creative tools to streamline and accelerate production, and tapping into ongoing trends allows brands to extend Q4 strategies, maintaining a lasting presence in consumers' lives while maximising return on investment.

“South Africa’s vibrant and fast-growing retail landscape presents brands with a rare opportunity to seize high-engagement moments year-round,” said Carl Jordan, Head of Sales, Global Business Solutions, TikTok, Sub-Saharan Africa. “As consumer confidence in online shopping continues to grow and the market matures, brands can use TikTok’s cutting-edge advertising and creative solutions to deliver stronger business results and cut through the clutter of the shopping season. The key takeaway is that sustained engagement, which involves starting early and maintaining a consistent presence by leveraging the creative tools on our platform, drives better results. Shopping Season is a pivotal opportunity for businesses to deliver value, foster loyalty, and secure significant returns.”