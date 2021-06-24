US-based digital workplace provider acquires SA’s WizzPass

US-BASED digital workplace provider FM:Systems has announced it has acquired WizzPass, a rapidly growing company in the visitor management system and workplace management market. In a statement, FM:Systems CEO Kurt von Koch said: “We are excited to build on our strategy of providing comprehensive digital workplace solutions with the addition of WizzPass’ leading visitor management technologies.

“This acquisition deepens our offerings in visitor management, which is an important aspect of delivering productive, safe, and enriched workplace experiences. With customers that include many marquee companies, WizzPass is recognised as a leader across the industry. We look forward to welcoming and continuing to support existing WizzPass customers as part of the FM:Systems family.” Founded in 2015 and based in Johannesburg, South Africa, WizzPass focuses on improving the often manual and insecure processes and systems involved with traditional facility visitor management. According to WizzPass, its visitor management system revolutionises the experience, security, convenience, and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings.

“This creates improved communications and interactions between businesses and their visitors, be they contractors, suppliers, employees, or others. WizzPass is trusted by blue-chip companies at over 300 locations, across four continents, and has processed over 10 million secure events,” the company said. FM:Systems provides a strategic, end-to-end solution suite that transforms the digital workplace into a self-sustaining ecosystem and establishes a rich foundation of workplace data that informs decisions as the organisation grows and times change. “Intuitive, user-friendly interfaces create a fluid workplace experience in the office, at home, or anywhere else in the world an employee might choose to work. The WizzPass acquisition increases the already commanding breadth of the FM:Systems portfolio of products, ensuring that clients can continue to tackle the most daunting real estate and facilities challenges with a single, trusted vendor,” the company added.