V&A Waterfront appoints Antoinette Basson as executive manager of finance

David Green, the chief executive of the V&A Waterfront, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to bring Antoinette on board to join us. Her depth of knowledge and experience will enhance our executive team, who are focused on implementing our shared value strategy and building back our position as the premier tourist destination and leading retail, commercial, residential, and marine space on the African continent.”

The V&A Waterfront announced the appointment of Antoinette Basson as executive manager of finance this week.

The V&A Waterfront is one of Africa's most visited destinations, with more than 24 million visitors annually.

Basson has more than 26 years experience, 17 of which have been in the financial services industry. She joined Old Mutual Bank from PwC in London in 2000 and then went on to become a member of the Old Mutual South Africa Central Finance team, where she served as the group regulatory accountant. In June 2008, she joined Old Mutual Property as financial manager before being appointed to the position of financial director at SA Corporate Real Estate Fund.

Basson started in her new role on January 10.