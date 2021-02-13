Valentine’s Day spend likely to decline, impacted by pandemic – FNB

DURBAN - Valentine’s Day spend is expected to decline this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has strained household budgets and limited entertainment options, according to South African bank FNB.

However, past trends have indicated that consumers have been spending more each year on categories such as chocolates, flowers, general gifts and jewellery.

FNB’s Retail insights showed a 171 percent increase of spend on chocolates during Valentine’s week in 2020, compared to the previous week.

The increase in online chocolate purchases was more than doubled (316 percent) in comparison to the 125 percent increase of the traditional in-store purchases.

In 2020, the spend on flowers increased by 74 percent increase during Valentine’s week versus the preceding week and jewellery spend rose by 35 percent compared to the week prior.