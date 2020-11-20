Vedanta Zinc International recovers body of one of the two missing employees

JOHANNESBURG - VEDANTA Zinc International (VZI) on Thursday recovered the body of one of the two missing employees at its Gamsberg South Pit site in the Northern Cape following a geotechnical accident on Tuesday.

The body of the late Melvin Rodney Saal, 45, a load and haul foreman at Moolmans was recovered, said the company.

VZI said the search and rescue operation to find the remaining employee who was, still unaccounted for, was continuing and would remain “the mine’s absolute focus.

“All of us at VZI and Moolmans are extremely saddened and have sent our heartfelt sympathy to Melvin’s family. We commit to assisting the family, now and in the weeks and months to come,”said the group.

VZI rescued eight out of ten miners who were trapped after the accident on Tuesday and suspended the operation until further notice.