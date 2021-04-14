VELDSKOEN named official off-field shoe for SA Olympians

The dream of businessmen Nick Dreyer and Ross Zondagh came true recently when The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) named VELDSKOEN as the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians for this year’s games in Tokyo.

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks said the team welcomed the sponsorship.

“We welcome Veldskoen Shoes on board as our new Team South Africa Olympic and Paralympic Games official off-field sponsor. The sponsorship comes at a special moment as we celebrate the 100-day countdown mark before the commencement of the Olympic Games,” he said.

“This sponsorship will ensure that our country’s Olympians and Paralympians will showcase Veldskoen as a local brand internationally thereby exhibiting our national pride and sharing in the spirit of being South Africans. Thank you for your commitment and assistance to Team South African,” he added.

The businessmen said they started brainstorming about what athletes could have worn to better represent the vibrant spirit of South Africa during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.