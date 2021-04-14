VELDSKOEN named official off-field shoe for SA Olympians
The dream of businessmen Nick Dreyer and Ross Zondagh came true recently when The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) named VELDSKOEN as the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians for this year’s games in Tokyo.
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks said the team welcomed the sponsorship.
“We welcome Veldskoen Shoes on board as our new Team South Africa Olympic and Paralympic Games official off-field sponsor. The sponsorship comes at a special moment as we celebrate the 100-day countdown mark before the commencement of the Olympic Games,” he said.
“This sponsorship will ensure that our country’s Olympians and Paralympians will showcase Veldskoen as a local brand internationally thereby exhibiting our national pride and sharing in the spirit of being South Africans. Thank you for your commitment and assistance to Team South African,” he added.
The businessmen said they started brainstorming about what athletes could have worn to better represent the vibrant spirit of South Africa during the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
They came up with an idea to add a pop of colour to the traditional veldskoen.
VELDSKOEN MD Ross Zondagh said the announcement was surreal. “VELDSKOEN started as a moment of curiosity, a little dream. And now our little dream will be walking out of that stadium tunnel to the opening ceremony. The whole world will see them.”
Shoe retailer VELDSKOEN started in Woodstock, Cape Town. The retailer’s shoes are handcrafted.
In less than five years, VELDSKOEN has grown from a small internet start-up to a global brand.
The shoe became popular in 2019 when international celebrities Mark Cuban, and Ashton Kutcher invested in the shoe and the US business opened.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE