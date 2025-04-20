VeliTech disrupts South Africa's iGaming industry with next-generation solutions

In a move set to transform the burgeoning iGaming landscape of South Africa, VeliTech, a premier turnkey iGaming technology provider, has officially launched operations in the region. As the local market experiences remarkable growth, VeliTech's cutting-edge technology and all-in-one platform promise to set a new standard for operators and enhance player experiences.

According to data from Statista, South Africa's iGaming industry is projected to reach a staggering US$ 431 million in 2025, with an impressive annual revenue growth rate of 4.71%, anticipated to surge to US$ 518 million by 2029. This rapid expansion signals a ripe environment for innovation and competition. “South Africa is on the brink of an iGaming metamorphosis, and VeliTech is here to fuel the momentum,” comments Petro Magos, VeliTech's South Africa Regional Representative.

“With world-class, tech-driven solutions, operators will be able to scale rapidly and offer unparalleled gaming experiences.” A full-stack iGaming powerhouse Equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art solutions, VeliTech is poised to address the unique challenges faced by local operators. Petro Magos, VeliTech's South Africa Regional Representative. The company’s automated, machine-learning products provide strategies for success in the fast-evolving betting sector.

VeliTech’s ecosystem offers flexible, scalable growth solutions, enabling operators to navigate market entry with ease. A highlight of its services is a robust payment gateway that integrates with over 400 local payment service providers, ensuring secure transactions that occur seamlessly. With the capacity to process over 8,000 daily transfers, VeliTech facilitates cryptocurrency transactions and supports both automated and manual withdrawals. In the spirit of enhanced player engagement, the firm boasts a multi-currency bonus engine that delivers over 100,000 rewards each week, creating a dynamic experience for users.

This is bolstered by advanced data-driven decision-making tools, including 360-degree player insights and real-time analytics, empowering operators to make informed strategic decisions. The company also simplifies player engagement with its advanced Player Account Management (PAM) system and no-code CRM, enabling operators to optimise customer relationships without requiring technical expertise. Transforming the future of iGaming in Africa What makes VeliTech particularly compelling is its collaboration with leading game developers, such as Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Spribe, and Habanero, ensuring that South African players enjoy top-tier gaming experiences.

With customisable options and cross-platform compatibility, operators can enhance user experiences while streamlining their operations for maximum profitability. As the market evolves, VeliTech embraces innovation at all levels. Their offering includes extensive sports betting coverage, encompassing over 100 sports, 2,500 markets, and 30,000 live matches, ensuring operators can cater to a broad audience. Notably, their omnichannel compatibility guarantees a seamless experience across desktop, mobile, retail, and POS terminals.

This timely launch coincides with the prestigious Sigma Africa Conference, that took place in Cape Town, where VeliTech picked up the best casino provider award. VeliTech added that it is more than just a technology provider; it stands as a beacon of potential in South Africa’s iGaming industry. With their innovative solutions and expert understanding of the local market, VeliTech is on a clear path to empower operators, elevate gaming experiences, and ultimately redefine the iGaming landscape across Africa.