The South African Reserve Bank has a responsibility to determine whether the information provided to them – and on which they base their regulatory decisions is accurate. We do not think it is. $CPI #JSE
— Viceroy (@viceroyresearch) February 5, 2018
Viceroy Research had accused Capitec of underhanded business practices and called on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the SA Reserve Bank to immediately place it into curatorship, saying it’s a matter of time before the JSE-listed bank goes bust.
Have you read: S&P Global: Outlook on all SA banks is stableIn a report it released last Tuesday titled Capitec: A wolf in sheep’s clothing, the company says based on its research and due diligence, it believes the bank is a loan shark with “massively understated defaults masquerading as a community microfinance provider”.