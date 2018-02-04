Viceroy said in a statement, "The South African Reserve Bank has a responsibility to determine whether the information provided to them – and on which they base their regulatory decisions is accurate. We do not think it is. The Sarb has, at this point, a responsibility to perform a full regulatory inspection of Capitec. Viceroy remains firm in its belief that this will result in SARB placing Capitec into curatorship."









"Viceroy will shortly respond to Capitec’s press release in relation to our report," the statement further said,

