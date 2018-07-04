CAPE TOWN - Brait, the Parent company of one South Africa’s biggest chain of health clubs Virgin Active reported that for the year-end of December 2017, revenue grew in excess of 13%, to £580 million (R10.5 billion).

In an updated Q1 FY2018 trading update, Virgin highlighted ‘good membership growth in Q1 with closing membership up 1% year on year’.

According to Virgin, 40,000 members were added since January, 40% more than in the same period last year, according to Business Tech.

Growth in South Africa and the UK was particularly strong, it said.

Virgin Active Group represents 233 clubs in eight countries including South Africa.

The club has 1.2 million members, of which 715,000 are based in South Africa, in 142 clubs, meaning an average of 5,035 members per club.

“Southern Africa grew revenue by 5% with 6 new clubs opened and closing membership 2% lower than last year,” Virgin said.

In terms of revenue for Southern Africa, Virgin reported gains of 5% to £ 216 million (R3.9 billion).

Revenue growth locally was also up 2%, Virgin Active said.

Rates at Virgin start from R199 per month to in excess of R1,250 per month.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE