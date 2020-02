Virgin Atlantic renews Heathrow and Cape Town flight after 6 year absence









JOHANNESBURG - Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a renewal of their daily seasonal service flying between London Heathrow and Cape Town.

It said the service, which would operate on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, would start on October 25 in addition to Virgin Atlantic's existing daily service to Johannesburg.

This marks Virgin’s return to Cape Town since after its long-standing route was cut in 2014.





Juha Jarvinen, the chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic said on Virgin Atlantic's website, “2020 is an extremely exciting year of continued growth for Virgin Atlantic. Not only are we launching a new service to Sao Paulo in March, but we’re delighted to announce a new seasonal service to Cape Town.”





He said Virgin was expecting a high proportion of leisure travellers on this route taking advantage of the "winter sun, the safaris and of course, the world-famous wine region".

Virgin Atlantic said the new services would be on sale from February 18.





Return Economy fares started from £713 per person, it said.





Virgin will be competing with Qatar Airways, KLM, British Airways, SAA amongst others.





The announcement comes at a time local state-owned carrier SAA is in business rescue and culling loss making routes.





"The VS478 will operate as a night flight departing Heathrow at 16:20 arriving into Cape Town at 05:55 whereas the inbound, the VS479, will depart at 08:00 landing later that day at 18:00. Return Economy fares start from £713 per person," Virgin said.





Cape Town - 180326 - Cape Town International Airport (IATA: CPT, ICAO: FACT) is the primary airport that serves the capital of South Africa, Cape Town, and surroundings Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a renewal of their daily seasonal service flying between London Heathrow and Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE