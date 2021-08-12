Vision drive donates 20 spectacles to school transport drivers

Vision Drive, a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative has handed over 20 new prescription spectacles to school transport drivers. Vision Drive tests the eyes of drivers and donates prescription spectacles to them if required.

Michelle Fisher and Shana Cohen, who are the founders of the initiative, own Peers and Fisher Optometrists, an optometry practice based in Dunkeld West, Joburg. Fisher said: “Our practice turns 30 next year and we began this year reflecting on how lucky we have been. Seeing how deeply people and businesses have struggled during the pandemic highlighted to us just how important it is for businesses to give back if they are in a position to do so.” According to the pair, many of the drivers that Vision Drive supported do not have medical aid.

"Regular check-ups and glasses are often beyond their means; we determined that by offering this service to taxi drivers, they would be serving both the drivers and the safety of the children who are transported each day," said Fisher. “The most important thing in any initiative is the partners who you work with, Brad Fisher of the Supplier Development Initiative (SDI) helped us develop the idea and connected us with the Momba Foundation, an NGO that works closely with under-serviced communities. Brad’s other business, AdReach, has also generously supplied us with billboards to promote the initiative," Fisher said. The Momba Foundation has been actively sanitising taxis during the Covid-19 pandemic and works closely with taxi bosses.

This connection has enabled the foundation to educate school taxi drivers about the service that Vision Drive offers and that there is no cost to them. “Momba’s team also makes the appointments and ensures that they are kept. Their support has been critical to the success of the initiative.” Every Thursday morning, Fisher and Cohen offer free eye tests in Kramerville, Sandton, and two weeks later patients can fetch their prescription glasses. “It was important to bring optical equipment supplier, 101 Optical, on board because it gives us access to an incredible facility that is just off the highway and very convenient for drivers. Because of Covid-19, we are also limiting patient numbers in our practice, so partnering with 101 Optical also solved a capacity issue," Fisher said.

The suppliers that Fisher and Cohen have worked with for 30 years have also joined the cause, donating frames and lenses to the drivers who needed glasses. “It’s been such a pleasure experiencing how happy everyone we approached is to donate their time or goods,” said Fisher. “Working together has made Vision Drive a reality," she said.