JOHANNESBURG - Listed property development firm Visual International, whose shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) were suspended from trading in July last year, expects to release its financial results for the year to February last year today.



The JSE suspended trading in Visual International’s shares because of the company’s failure to comply with the JSE’s listing requirements and submit its provisional financial statements within three months of the end of the reporting period.





Visual said it expected to report a headline loss a share of 12.51c a share for the year to February last year, which was a 253 percent deterioration from the 3.54c headline loss a share reported for the previous year.





The company anticipates reporting a basic loss a share of 13.51c for the same reporting period, which was a 261 percent decrease from the 3.77c basic loss a share in the previous year.





