Vitality bookings with Comair 'are safe'

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery, South Africa’s biggest medical scheme, said last week that the troubles at Comair, which operates kulula.com and British Airways, would not impact existing Discovery Vitality bookings. Dinesh Govender, the chief executive at Discovery Vitality, said the group understood that through the business rescue process Comair’s aim was to restructure into a sustainable position, with the aspiration to take to the skies again later this year. “To this end, we remain committed to our partnership and are pleased that Comair has confirmed that Vitality members with existing bookings will be able to rebook their flights within 12 months of their departure date at no additional charge,” Govender said. One of the key benefits for Discovery Vitality members is that they offer discounted domestic and international flights on kulula.com. According to the Discovery website, members can save up to a “maximum of 35percent on the base fare of flights. How much members are eligible to save depends on his or her Vitality status.”

Comair filed for voluntary business rescue on Tuesday after the grounding of air travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the implementation of a turnaround plan. Comair, which expects to be grounded until October, also suspended trading on the JSE with immediate effect, after posting a loss of R562million in the second half of 2019.

Govender said although the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted gym routines and travel plans, Vitality remained passionate about partnering with its members along their health journeys: encouraging, enabling and rewarding their healthy behaviour.

“As a result, while there is economic strain in the marketplace, members have responded positively to the concessions we have made - reducing Active Rewards weekly goals, pausing gym visit requirements, and extending the validity of Vitality Health Checks to ensure members continue to maximise their rewards - as well as to the enhancements we have made. They continue to achieve Active Rewards goals, redeem rewards vouchers, and spend at our relevant partners to receive boosted rewards,” said Govender.

Govender said the Vitality enhancements included the provision of online workouts and allocating Vitality points for these workouts; doubling of HealthyFood rewards to 50percent at Woolworths and Pick * Pay, and doubling of HealthyCare rewards at Dis-Chem and Clicks.

