Discovery Vitality is launching HealthyDining that offers members up to 25 percent cash back on healthier meal options when ordering via the Uber Eats app. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Discovery Vitality is launching HealthyDining – a brand-new Vitality benefit that offers members up to 25 percent cash back on healthier meal options when ordering takeaway food via the Uber Eats app. With HealthyDining Discovery Vitality will also get 50 percent cash back on Vitality kids’ healthy meals.

The HealthyDining benefit integrates seamlessly with Uber Eats and boasts popular restaurant partners Col’Cacchio, Doppio Zero, Nando’s and Ocean Basket.

Dr Craig Nossel, Head of Vitality Wellness said, "We remain committed to encouraging South Africans to live healthier lives by changing the way they eat.In light of the recent and overwhelmingly conclusive Lancet study, which demonstrates that one in five deaths globally is associated with a poor diet, it’s now more important than ever to address our eating behaviours – and that starts with everyday decisions like ‘what’s for supper?".

As the results of the Vitality Eating Out survey confirm, South Africans rank ‘health and nutrition’ highly when choosing where to dine out, and consider ‘convenience’ and ‘price’ as relevant factors.

Through the Vitality HealthyDining benefit, both Vitality and non-Vitality members will be able to easily detect healthier food options thanks to the Vitality identifier next to healthier meals on the Uber Eats app. Vitality members will also be rewarded with cash back for making healthier choices for themselves and their families.

"Data from our latest Vitality ObeCity Index has shown a reduction in the Body Mass Index (BMI) and healthcare costs of Vitality members as more healthy foods are purchased. With unhealthy food being more accessible, affordable and marketed more prominently than healthy food, Vitality HealthyDining is designed to make the healthier choice an easy choice," concluded Dr Nossel.

Uber Eats general manager for South Africa, Ailyssa Pretorius adds, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Discovery Vitality to offer South Africans access to affordable and healthy meals at the press of a button. By offering quick, convenient and nutritious meal options on the Uber Eats app, we hope to help South Africans lead a healthier lifestyle. Looking ahead we will continue to invest in partnering with restaurants to offer our users food to suit their lifestyle, whether that’s a post-work out smoothie or salad for lunch at work.”

The Vitality HealthyDining benefit is launching first with Uber Eats and will be available in restaurants later this year.

To activate Vitality HealthyDining on the latest Discovery app, Vitality members will need to follow these five easy steps:

1. Download the latest version of the Discovery app on your app store or Google Play.

2. Open the latest Discovery app > Vitality > HealthyDining and follow the steps until you get your unique code.

3. Link Uber Eats to Discovery Vitality by adding your unique code to your Uber Eats app under the “Promotions” tab in your Uber Eats profile.

4. Scroll or search for any one of the participating restaurants including Col’Cacchio, Doppio Zero, Ocean Basket and Nando’s

5. Select the Vitality HealthyDining category at the top of the menu to order healthier meal choices to earn cashback.

Members can maximise their Vitality cash back to up to 25 percent by finding out their Vitality Age and completing a Vitality Health Check.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE