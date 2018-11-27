JOHANNESBURG – Mobile telecoms giant Vodacom is appointing seasoned business executive Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa along with Thomas Reisten as an independent non-executive director and non-executive director, respectively, on its board from January. This is as Thoko Mokgosi-Mwantembe and Ronald Schellekens resign after at least 10 years serving on the board.

In a Stock Exchange News Service announcement yesterday, Vodacom chairperson Jabu Moleketi said that the group looked forward to the contribution to be made by the pair.

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa is the executive chairperson of Sigma Capital. Mahanyele-Dabengwa is the former chief executive of Shanduka Group.

Reisten is the regional finance director for the AMAP (Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific) region for Vodafone, having joined the Vodafone Group via Mannesmann Mobilfunk in Germany in 1998. Vodacom, one of two biggest mobile-phone carriers in the country with about 43 million subscribers, is currently in talks over a South African wireless network-sharing deal with fixed-line operator Telkom SA as a replacement for former partner Cell C.

BUSINESS REPORT