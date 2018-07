Vodacom said in an update yesterday that its YeboYethu broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) transaction was valued at R16.41 billion. File image: Vodacom. IOL.





The deal was announced last month. The final B-BBEE transaction share price was R143.35. Vodacom will issue 114.45 million shares to YeboYethu.





The maximum special dividend to be paid to YeboYethu shareholders was R3.2bn or R73 per YeboYethu share.





- BUSINESS REPORT

