Vodacom donates 20000 smartphones and 100TB of data to Department of Health

DURBAN - Vodacom Group will donate 20000 smartphones plus 100 terabytes of data and 10 million voice calls minutes to the National Department of Health to support efforts in combating the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. The devices and data will be used by frontline health workers to collect and transmit data in real time for resource planning purposes as government accelerates its Covid-19 testing campaign. Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive, said," Through this initiative, Vodacom seeks to support government’s objectives to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 by flattening the curve and lowering the infection rate. Achieving this will require a massive collaborative effort and we’re delighted with Samsung Africa’s investment of 5000 smartphones into this initiative". This latest donation announced by Vodacom will also assist government by ensuring that medical care resources are efficiently and effectively distributed to help those who are infected or require critical medical assistance. Each of the 20000 smartphones will be loaded with 5GB of data and 500 voice minutes to be used to facilitate the immediate collection and transmission of data to the National Department of Health Covid-19 Information Centre to assist with resource distribution planning. Samsung Africa will cover the cost of 5000 of the 20 000 devices.

We have donated 20 000 smartphones in partnership with Samsung, 100TB of data & 10 mil voice mins to the National Department of Health. This will help frontline health workers to transmit data in real time as government accelerates its #Covid_19SA testing campaign. #StayConnected pic.twitter.com/f4DJEKM76M — Vodacom (@Vodacom) April 9, 2020

"As Samsung we are conscious of the increasingly important role technology will have in the fight against Covid-19. Our frontline workers need to be equipped with secure smart phones that enable quick contact tracing and communication in order to slow down the rate of infections in the country. Dealing with the pandemic requires a strong collaboration between Government and the private sector and we are honoured to have been able to contribute on this project with Vodacom. As a partner to South Africa we also wanted acknowledge the Government’s efforts to date and are committed to assisting where we can," said President and Chief Executive of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon.

As part of its Covid-19 response, Vodacom has significantly increased investment in its network to keep customers seamlessly connected as more people work from home. This includes ensuring its free ConnectU portal can handle the significant increase in traffic as people use essential services such as Vodacom e-School, which gives learners access to curriculum-aligned content from grade R to 12 in all 11 official languages so that they can continue to work from home during the expended break.

Vodacom has also zero-rated Sacoronavirus.co.za and put measures in place to ensure that the National Gender Based Violence Command Center remains operational at a time when our more vulnerable citizens need assistance the most.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE