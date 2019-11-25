Vodacom is now offering SMEs short-term funding









Vodacom has launched its new business financing product for small to medium-sized businesses, called VodaLend Business Advance. Picture: Reuters DURBAN - Vodacom has launched its new business financing product for small to medium sized businesses, called VodaLend Business Advance. VodaLend Business Advance was launched by Vodacom this week. This digital proposition will ensure that SMEs have access to the funding they need to grow. In the interest of stimulating economic growth, Vodacom hopes to provide such businesses with quick and easy access to business funding. “"Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of South Africa’s economy and contribute significantly to employment in the country as well as the gross domestic product (GDP) which is why ensuring their growth and success is vitally important," said Vodacom Financial Services Chief Officer, Mariam Cassim.

Cassim added, "Providing access to SME funding not only benefits the business owner by allowing them to grow their business but also creates job opportunities and positively impacts the economy as a whole".

SMEs need to meet the following criteria to be eligible for VodaLend Business Advance:

1. SME’s to be registered and operational for at least 12 months

2. Have an annual revenue of over R500 000

3. Have a good credit standing.

The size of the advance varies from R10 000 to R1.5 million and is repayable over 6-12 months. The application process is fully digital, hassle free and could take a business owner less than 10 minutes to complete.

Once the application is submitted with all the required information, a decision is immediate and, if successful, the money is transferred into the business account within a day.

Over and above the short-term finance, qualifying SMEs will also receive Business Legal Assist, at no further cost that will support the companies in their day-to-day business legal questions for the duration of the advance term.

"Vodacom Financial Services intends to go beyond just providing funding and is looking to be a partner in growth for SMEs. With the trust we have built as a leading telco, we want to ensure financial inclusion for all within the financial services space and will continue to deliver best-in-class services and products," concluded Cassim.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE