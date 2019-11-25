DURBAN - Vodacom has launched its new business financing product for small to medium sized businesses, called VodaLend Business Advance.
VodaLend Business Advance was launched by Vodacom this week.
This digital proposition will ensure that SMEs have access to the funding they need to grow.
In the interest of stimulating economic growth, Vodacom hopes to provide such businesses with quick and easy access to business funding.
“"Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of South Africa’s economy and contribute significantly to employment in the country as well as the gross domestic product (GDP) which is why ensuring their growth and success is vitally important," said Vodacom Financial Services Chief Officer, Mariam Cassim.