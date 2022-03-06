Vodacom launches AWS Outposts Innovation Lab to accelerate technology innovations

According to the telecommunications company, the Johannesburg-based laboratory will aim to accelerate technology innovations across different industries and deliver faster scalability.

Vodacom has launched Africa’s first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Innovation Lab in partnership with AWS and Intel.

Vodacom customers can get in touch with the company to authenticate their hybrid use cases and test their workloads on AWS Outposts before deploying them in production.

This laboratory will act as a Proof of Concept (POC) setup for customers to test their applications and environments for performance on AWS Outposts.

Vodacom said the Intel-powered AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that is designed to provide AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any on-premises or edge location.