Vodacom launches AWS Outposts Innovation Lab to accelerate technology innovations

Vodacom has launched Africa’s first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Innovation Lab in partnership with AWS and Intel.
According to the telecommunications company, the Johannesburg-based laboratory will aim to accelerate technology innovations across different industries and deliver faster scalability.
Vodacom customers can get in touch with the company to authenticate their hybrid use cases and test their workloads on AWS Outposts before deploying them in production.
This laboratory will act as a Proof of Concept (POC) setup for customers to test their applications and environments for performance on AWS Outposts.
Vodacom said the Intel-powered AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that is designed to provide AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to virtually any on-premises or edge location.
“It enables the running of applications that have low latency, data residency, and local data processing needs on-premises, while reducing the time, resources, and operational risk required to procure, manage, and upgrade on-premises infrastructure.”
Vodacom Business managing executive for cloud, hosting and security, Kabelo Makwane said, “We are proud to collaborate with AWS in rolling out AWS Outposts on the continent. This is testament to the AWS-managed cloud professional services capability Vodacom Business has amassed over the last few years, together with our world-class tier-certified data-centres that meet AWS’s high global standards".
According to Makwane, this offering represents a great opportunity for Vodacom to meet the customers’ demands for AWS hybrid cloud on and off-premises—often a barrier to cloud adoption in more regulated industries where privacy and control of sensitive data and information are important considerations.
