Vodacom slashes data prices further

JOHANNESBURG - VODACOM slashed its 30-day data bundle by 14 percent to R85 from R99 in line with recommendations of the Competition Commission’s Data Inquiry.

Jorge Mendes, chief officer of Vodacom Consumer Business, said the group aimed to reduce prices to ensure customers were constantly connected on the network.

“Our purpose is to connect for a better future and ensure that no one is left behind in this new digital age. It is one of the most critical ways we believe we can create a more equal society for all,” said Mendes.

Vodacom said it had re-introduced the 30-day 2GB bundle at R159 to give customers wider choice and more value, and said tariffs on the 50MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB and 20GB 30-day bundles remained unchanged.

It was also giving greater value to customers by allocating up to 33 percent more data on selected 30-day bundles, to ensure customers get more value at last year’s prices.