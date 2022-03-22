Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Vodacom spends R5.38 billion on new high-demand spectrum

Vodacom South Africa said it had acquired a total of 110 MHz high-demand spectrum for R5.38 billion from the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa) auction and assignment process. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 25m ago

Share

Vodacom South Africa said it had acquired a total of 110 MHz high-demand spectrum for R5.38 billion from the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s (Icasa) auction and assignment process.

“Vodacom’s contribution to the auction proceeds will significantly assist the government in achieving their objectives to unlock the digital economy, with widespread benefits across our society,” the group said on Friday.

Vodacom’s spectrum portfolio award includes: 2 x 10 MHz in the 700 MHz band; 1 x 80 MHz in the 2 600 MHz band; and, 1 x 10 MHz in the 3 500 MHz band.

Vodacom chief executive Shameel Joosub said in a statement that although the spectrum auction pricing was high, Vodacom was pleased with the outcome, which was a win for its customers who could, in coming years, benefit from even wider coverage, faster speeds and enhanced network quality.

Once the auction process was fully concluded, Vodacom’s immediate focus would be on the deployment of valuable spectrum to extend both 4G and 5G network coverage to more parts of the country and improve quality of service, while the cost to communicate would continue to be addressed.

The licensing of new spectrum in South Africa was also expected to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery and fast track digital inclusion, he said.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

