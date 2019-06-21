Mobile phone company Vodacom on Friday announced a strategic repositioning of its Vodacom Business Africa operations Bloomberg

JOHANNESBURG - Mobile phone company Vodacom on Friday announced a strategic repositioning of its Vodacom Business Africa operations that it said would result in three separate share purchase agreements involving its enterprise businesses in Nigeria, Zambia, Angola, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. "Subject to various regulatory and statutory body approvals, Vodacom will enter into service provider agreements with Synergy Communications in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire; Internet Technologies Angola (ITA) in Angola and Vodafone Ghana in Ghana," it said in a statement.

Vodacom said it had entered into an agreement to sell its Angolan operations and assets to Internet Technologies Angola (ITA).

In terms of the agreement, ITA, the largest independent enterprise telecommunications provider in Angola, will acquire Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in that country.

Vodacom said the two entities were in the process of concluding the required agreements, which were subject to the approvals of regulatory authorities.

"The financial terms of the transaction remain confidential," it added.

Vodacom also said on Friday it had entered into an agreement with Synergy Communications which would acquire 100 percent of Vodacom Business Africa’s (VBA) operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire.

"The two entities are in the process of concluding the acquisitions, which are subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities within these markets," it said in a statement.

Vodacom said the transaction supported the group's enterprise strategy in Africa, which had been refocused to grow and strengthen its core business.

The company will no longer directly service global enterprise customers in these three markets but will rather continue to operate as a pan African telecommunications networks provider through local relationships like the one with Synergy Communications.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone to Synergy Communication’s vision to be a leading provider of cloud and digitally based services in key markets across sub-Saharan Africa and provides key additional assets in its build out of a regional footprint," it said.

Synergy Communications currently has operations in Botswana, Malawi and Mozambique.

- African News Agency (ANA)