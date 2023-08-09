Vodacom on Tuesday said it was “disappointed“ after the Competition Commission scuppered its expansion plans by recommending its $862 million (R16bn) deal to acquire a stake in Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and Vumatel be prohibited. However, the mobile operator said the recommendation was not the end of the process as it would approach the Competition Tribunal to argue its case.

Vodacom in 2021 said it had acquired a 30% stake in a newly formed company Maziz, that holds Community Investment Ventures Holdings’ Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa fibre assets. The deal at the time was punted as marking the beginning of an ambitious plan to bridge the great digital divide. “Though we are disappointed, it is important to note that the Competition Commission’s recommendation is not the end of the process. Instead, the next step is for the proposed transaction to be presented to the Competition Tribunal,” Vodacom said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after the Competition Commission released a statement that said the proposed transaction was likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in several markets and that the conditions offered do not fully address the resultant harm to competition. "Further, the public interest commitments provided by the merger parties do not outweigh the competition concerns," it said. According to the Commission, the proposed merger combines one of South Africa’s largest fibre infrastructure players, Maziv, and Vodacom.

Vodacom also has fibre assets that would have been transferred to Maziv. "The proposed transaction raises several vertical and horizontal competition concerns," the Commission said. It said from a horizontal perspective, the Commission’s investigation showed that 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fibre compete in the same relevant market and that consumers stand to benefit from increasing competitive rivalry between FWA and fibre.

"The proposed merger will result in the loss of direct competition between Vodacom and Maziv in the areas where both Vodacom and Maziv have deployed fibre. "The Commission’s investigation has shown that fibre players tend to reduce prices in areas where more than one fibre network provider has deployed fibre. This price competition is lost with the merger," it said. According to the Commission, the proposed merger is also likely to result in the prevention or lessening of future competition in fibre and 5G FWA.

"Both Maziv and Vodacom have significant pre-merger plans to expand coverage, particularly in underserved low-income areas. Vodacom, through its spectrum allocation obligations, and Maziv, through its planned Vumatel roll-out plans, are both investing in infrastructure rollout to target underserved low-income and more rural consumers. "These expansion plans would bring benefits of price competition and consumer choice to underserved or unserved consumers. The proposed merger will likely prevent or lessen this competitive rivalry and deprive low-income consumers of the benefits that fixed competition exerts on mobile products as currently enjoyed by wealthier and urban consumers in South Africa," it said. The Commission said, in addition, the evidence showed fibre exerted a constraint on the extent to which mobile operators could set prices for mobile data more generally. The merger would reduce this constraint.

"From a vertical perspective, the Commission’s investigation identified several concerns about incentives for self-preferencing and foreclosure of competitors post-merger...The merger amplifies the merged entity’s incentive to preference their retail businesses over those of competitors," it said. The Commission said there were no significant benefits arising from the proposed merger that were not already independently planned before the merger or not already in place. Although the merging parties had also proposed open-access remedies that sought to address the competition concerns arising, the Commission found the remedies were complex, incapable of being effectively monitored, and did not address the full extent of the competition concerns likely to arise from the proposed transaction.

"The merging parties have submitted that the merger will contribute to the public interest through 5G and fibre rollout commitments, the establishment of a supplier development fund, the implementation of a notional employee benefits scheme, a moratorium on retrenchments, the creation of additional employment opportunities, and maintaining the use of suppliers owned/controlled by Historically Disadvantaged Persons. "The Commission found that most of these public interest commitments would occur absent the merger either as a result of existing spectrum obligations or existing rollout plans. Therefore, these commitments do not outweigh the competition harm that has been identified," it said. In response, Vodacom said: “Looking forward to the process with the Competition Tribunal, Vodacom intends to showcase the strong public interest and pro-competitive advantages that the proposed transaction would have on the fibre market, and the country as a whole.

“In Vodacom’s view, the proposed transaction will, in fact, help bridge the digital divide and enhance competition in the fibre market as the parties have made a firm commitment to ensuring access to Maziv’s fibre assets – including Vodacom’s fibre assets contributed as part of the transaction – will be made available through an open-access, non-discriminatory pricing model.” Vodacom said if the deal happened, it would significantly propel South Africa’s social development and would be highly beneficial for the country, the economy, and lower-income households. According to Vodacom, as part of the deal, Maziv agreed to invest more than R10bn over five years to pass at least a million new homes, many of them in low-income communities, with broadband fibre.

“The investment by Vodacom, in excess of R13 billion into South Africa through this transaction, would come at a time when attracting capital investment is particularly challenging. This level of investment cannot be made by Maziv alone and is over and above Vodacom’s pledge at the recent SA Investment Conference to invest R60 billion over five years," it said. One of the opponents to the deal is Internet Service Providers’ Association (Ispa) who lodged an objection with Competition Commission last year, and said at the time 205 internet service provider members had to date struggled to obtain wholesale offerings from Vodacom for on-selling to consumers. Conversely, Vumatel and DFA had been pivotal in fostering fierce competition amongst ISPs by historically providing wholesale, fibre-based deals, it said.