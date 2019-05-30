Since launching its new music gateway in April, Vodacom’s My Muze has rapidly established itself as a leader in South Africa’s digital music scene. Photo: Fle

DURBAN – Since launching its new music gateway in April, Vodacom’s My Muze has rapidly established itself as a leader in South Africa’s digital music scene. Providing streamed and download access to more than 30 million songs, My Muze has attracted 1.3 million visitors and almost a million app installations in the few months since it went live.

The easy to use platform also provides subscribers with the ability to catch up on music industry news, watch music videos on integrated apps such as Video Play or YouTube Music and livestream radio and listen to podcasts from industry leading radio stations.

Designed to curate music experiences into a single destination, My Muze is aimed at empowering young or new artists and ensuring access to music – a passion shared by most people across the country – and all things associated to the industry.

Another differentiating feature is that My Muze gives aspiring musicians the opportunity to widely expose their talents as they can upload their music with the prospect of being discovered and signed to a music record label.

My Muze is the partner to the 2019 South African Music Awards and for the first time allows to consumers to digitally cast their vote on My Muze for the prestigious Record of the Year.

"The music industry has changed rapidly in recent times in that everything now lives digitally. Through My Muze, Vodacom is reaffirming its commitment to the music industry by making it easier to put your music out there and be discovered, find new talent and music or build up a brand in a landscape that is becoming increasingly competitive," said Rehana Hassim, Portfolio Manager for Music at Vodacom.

To complement its My Muze platform, Vodacom has also developed worry-free data bundles to enhance the experience for subscribers. My Muze is available across all networks although Vodacom subscribers can browse the platform without using any data.

Hassim added, "By integrating all things music into one place, My Muze offers convenience and simplicity in a way that gets you what you want, when you want it without the need for several different apps, saving space on your device and transforming the way people consume content. We also hope to attract new young consumers, to whom music remains one of the biggest passion points, providing various ways to engage with and consume the music they love".

