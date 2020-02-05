The increase saw the mobile operator increasing its total customer base to 117million, setting the scene for what its operations could look like beyond the connectivity price wars.
Chief executive Shameel Joosub said yesterday that the group’s investment programme on customer experiences in all the countries it operated continued to yield results
“This is reflected in the additional 2million customers that we connected during the quarter, contributing to growth of 6.6percent in revenue for the Vodacom Group,” Joosub said.
Vodacom now serves more than 117million customers across the group.