Volatile rand exchange, and travelling uninsured, could expose South Africans to medical bills into the millions

The Easter holidays present an opportunity to embark on long-anticipated adventures. Especially considering the opportunity people have to maximise the 2025 April break by taking just seven days of annual leave, enjoying an extended two-week vacation – ideal for exploring international destinations.

“As South Africans look forward to travelling abroad, one critical consideration that is often overlooked is adequate travel insurance, especially coverage for medical emergencies,” Nadia Reddy, Head of Short-Term Products at Standard Bank Insurance Brokers said. Reddy highlighted the ongoing challenges of a weaker rand against stronger currencies like the dollar and pound which can compound the financial strain faced by South African travellers. When combined with the global average medical trend rate, which is predicted by Aon’s 2025 Global Medical Trend Rates Report to remain in double digits at 10%, the risks of travelling uninsured are more significant than ever.

“The volatile rand exchange rate means that costs abroad, especially in countries with stronger currencies, become exorbitant. Medical treatments, emergency care, and hospitalisation in places like the US, UK, Canada, or Australia can quickly rack up bills into the millions,” she added. Without insurance, South African travellers may be faced with crippling financial burdens, often wiping out savings or accumulating debt to cover these unforeseen costs. Recent travel claims cases brought forward by clients of the broker business paint a stark picture of the financial burden associated with medical emergencies.

For example, a 66-year-old travelled to Mauritius and needed extensive medical treatment for pneumonia and air ambulance repatriation, costing over R741,000. Similarly, a 69-year-old cyclist who travelled to the USA faced a staggering bill of R2.8 million after a fractured femur that led to further complications, including a pulmonary embolism. Other examples include an 83-year-old visiting Australia whose fall resulted in over R1.3 million in medical expenses, and another 63-year-old travelled to Canada faced nearly R1.5 million in costs after treatment for a cerebral aneurysm.

These cases highlight the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies and the immense financial strain they can impose. “Travelling uninsured exposes South Africans to significant risks that require costly treatments and, in severe situations, repatriation costs for returning home safely via medical transport can be overwhelmingly expensive,” Reddy said. “Financial strain is a critical concern, as covering such expenses out of your own pocket is often unmanageable for families, particularly given the current exchange rate.”

“To mitigate these risks, travellers need to prioritise travel insurance that includes robust medical coverage as it can ensure peace of mind by covering medical expenses, repatriation costs, and even unforeseen complications during your journey” Reddy further advised. “When selecting travel insurance, it is essential to carefully read the terms and conditions to ensure you understand the medical coverage limits provided by your policy,” she added. “Additionally, take the time to review what activities or risks are included in your cover, as exclusions can vary between policies. Comparing different cover options is equally important to strike the right balance between affordability and comprehensive coverage, ensuring that you are adequately protected during your travels for unexpected events.”