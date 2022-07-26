Volkswagen invests over R100m in facility upgrades

Volkswagen said it has invested more than R100 million in state-of-the-art facility upgrades. The vehicle manufacturing company, Volkswagen South Africa, has a total of 109 dealerships across the country, Namibia and Botswana.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group said Lindsay Saker Fourways, NTT Volkswagen Potchefstroom, Volkswagen Highlands and Autohaus Centurion are the latest Volkswagen dealerships to undergo major facility upgrades to invest and strengthen their offers to customers. The four Volkswagen dealers invested R119m in renovations, and employ nearly 200 people. The Volkswagen dealer network supports the local economy by employing more than 5 200 people.

“Volkswagen dealers are an integral part of our brand’s success. In 2021, the Volkswagen dealer network helped the brand achieve a market share of 20.1 percent. “Not only is the dealer network responsible for 75 percent of our annual sales, our 109 Volkswagen dealers also support South Africa’s economy by employing more than 5 200 people. “The investment by our dealers into state-of-the-art facilities is a strong show of support for our brand,” said Steffen Knapp, head of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group said over the past decade, 99 Volkswagen dealers had invested a total of R1.7 billion in the modular concept design which saw the dealerships upgraded into state-of-the-art facilities. Since 2018, a further 33 dealers have also invested R476m in ensuring their dealerships adhere to the new Volkswagen corporate identify and brand design. BUSINESS REPORT