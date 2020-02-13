Volkswagen South Africa now has a total of 109 dealerships across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN – Volkswagen (VW), the core brand of Germany's largest carmaker Volkswagen Group, has expanded the number of its dealerships across Southern Africa through the opening of a new dealership in Namibia, the company announced on Thursday. The dealership, which is situated in Ongwediva, north of Namibia, is a fully-fledged VW dealership with a state-of-the-art showroom, workshop and parts department.

The dealership, which employs 13 people, aims to grow VW’s market share in northern Namibia through servicing customers located in this region who would otherwise have had to travel about 500km in order to service their vehicles.

VW said the dealership opened its doors in December 2019 and is run by Dealer Principal, Johan De Vos. The opening of this dealership brings the number of VW dealers in Namibia to five in addition to the one in Botswana and 103 across South Africa.

With 1 362 vehicles sold in 2019, the five VW dealers in Namibia achieved a market share of 29.9 percent, one of the highest in the VW Group worldwide.