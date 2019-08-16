The New Volvo XC90 Inscription T8 Twin Engine in Birch Light Metallic

CAPE TOWN – Volvo was doing well in the top-end of the South African car market, Volvo Cars South Africa managing director Greg Manuszewski said in a statement on Wednesday. He said in an interview that the company was “happy with the growth” of its sales, even though the market conditions were on the decline.

The overall vehicle sales market fell by 3.2 percent in June, while premium vehicle sales declined 19 percent.

The local company grew market share from 2.9 percent of the premium vehicle market in 2015 to 5.6 percent at the end of last year, and he expected the growth would continue.

He said cost-cutting initiatives announced by the Swedish parent recently would not affect the operations in South Africa that involve sales of fully imported vehicles through 20 dealerships.

Manuszewski said they were growing sales in this country because the model range had been renewed.

BUSINESS REPORT