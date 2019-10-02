Marcus Hörberg, vice president of Volvo Group Southern Africa. The company has launched upgraded D13 diesel engines for the local market which, together with new software, will enable fleet-owners to reach fuel savings of up to three percent. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - Volvo Trucks Southern Africa has launched upgraded D13 diesel engines for the local market which, together with new software, will enable fleet-owners to reach fuel savings of up to three percent, the company said on Wednesday. The heavy trucks producer highlighted the fuel saving software and upgraded engines during last month's Futuroad Expo in Johannesburg.

The new function will be introduced on locally-produced Volvo trucks from January 2020 and is intended to reduce fuel consumption by providing more efficient driving when the cruise control is disabled in long haul operations.

"As society changes and develops, our customers are requiring enhanced fuel efficiency for their fleets. With this new technology and engine hardware, we are assisting fleetowners to achieve better results, and thus saving money and ultimately increasing their profits,” said Marcus Hörberg, vice president of Volvo Group Southern Africa.

"In this way we can support the driver to cut fuel costs when driving conditions demand it."