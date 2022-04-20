Vukile forges ahead with solar installations with a R200 million Green Loan

Vukile Property Fund, a leading retail REIT, has concluded a five-year, R200 million use-of-proceeds Green Loan with Nedbank CIB, which will fund 19 solar energy projects and energy-efficiency initiatives across South Africa. Vukile CEO Laurence Rapp said that the loan would fund seven recently installed solar energy projects of R60m. In addition, it would be used for eight solar farm installations underway or soon to commence at Vukile’s retail properties, together with four future solar projects, all scheduled for completion in the next 36 months, at a combined cost of R140m.

Story continues below Advertisment

The funding will be dedicated to new on-site solar farms at retail property assets, supporting their energy-efficient and cost-efficient operations, and helping to meet the needs of retailer tenants and shopping centres’ customers, while reducing climate impact, he said. To date, Vukile has installed 14.2 MWp in solar photovoltaic (PV) power systems through 21 different projects, providing 10 percent of electricity consumed across Vukile’s portfolio and decreasing its carbon footprint by about 20 500 tons of CO2. Vukile plans to install another 7.4 MWp of solar by end of March 2023, creating an additional 5 percent of the portfolio’s electricity consumption.

Story continues below Advertisment