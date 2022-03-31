Vukile Property Fund raises distribution guidance

Vukile Property Fund yesterday upgraded its guidance for its financial year to March 31, saying its dividend per share would be between 100 and 105 cents, compared with the earlier guidance of 80 cents per share.
It also upgraded its fund from operations (FFO) forecast to between 130 and 135 cents per share, compared with the November 30, 2021 forecast of 125 cents per share.
Its share price increased 3.98 percent to R14.11 yesterday afternoon.
The company, with shopping centres in Spain and South Africa, said it had reported a “strong trading performance”. The dividend pay-out ratio was expected to be about 75 percent to 80 percent of total group FFO.
Turnover was expected to be 7.5 percent higher than in the 2021 financial year. Vacancies improved to 2.6 percent from 3.2 percent.
Footfalls were 8 percent below pre-Covid levels, but with increased spend per person. There had also been significantly increased leasing activity across all segments, the pre-close statement said.
