Business ReportCompanies
Herbert Diess, then head of the VW brand and member of the board of management at Volkswagen, speaks during an event at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a photo of its iconic, hippie-era Microbus in the background. Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.
Herbert Diess, then head of the VW brand and member of the board of management at Volkswagen, speaks during an event at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a photo of its iconic, hippie-era Microbus in the background. Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.

VW to unveil electric version of hippie-era minibus in March

By The Washington Post Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess announced the date in a Twitter post that sketched out the contours of the new design, which draws on the lines of the original model.

VW's original microbus -- the colorful, bread loaf-shaped van that was a regular sight in the 1960s at music festivals including Woodstock -- has a dedicated fan following. The German company previously said it plans to sell its battery-powered successor in Europe and the U.S.

VW has embarked on an ambitious push to dethrone Tesla as the global electric-car sales leader. The German company last month allocated 89 billion euros ($100 billion) to EV and software development over the next half decade and has built a dedicated architecture that will underpin a total of 27 battery-powered models by the end of this year.

THE WASHINGTON POST

Electric CarsClassic Cars

Share this article: