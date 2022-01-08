VW to unveil electric version of hippie-era minibus in March

Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess announced the date in a Twitter post that sketched out the contours of the new design, which draws on the lines of the original model.

VW's original microbus -- the colorful, bread loaf-shaped van that was a regular sight in the 1960s at music festivals including Woodstock -- has a dedicated fan following. The German company previously said it plans to sell its battery-powered successor in Europe and the U.S.