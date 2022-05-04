Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
VWSA reaches milestone as it produces its 1-millionth Polo for export

VWSA staff celebrate the production of the 1-millionth Polo for expert at the company’s Kariega plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Supplied

VWSA staff celebrate the production of the 1-millionth Polo for expert at the company's Kariega plant in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Supplied

Published 14m ago

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and an ongoing semi-conductor shortage, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) said this week it had reached a milestone when the plant in Kariega built its 1-millionth Polo for export.

The plant had been building Polos since 1996 and began exporting Polo models in 2002 to 38 countries, it said.

By the time the 1-millionth export Polo rolled off the line on May 3, the plant had manufactured a total of 4 181 031 vehicles to date, of which 1 292 793 vehicles were built for export, VWSA said.

Robert Cisek, VWSA chairperson and managing director, said, “Given the current climate, with the pandemic and the semi-conductor crisis, this milestone is an especially strong moment for VWSA.”

He says VWSA is the biggest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay and a significant player when it comes to exports from this region.

“As a corporate citizen in Kariega and the Bay, and as the VWSA family, we are proud to have achieved this milestone and we look forward to the next million mark. I would like to thank every employee who has contributed to this achievement,” Cisek said.

BUSINESS REPORT

