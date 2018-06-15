Cape Town - South African power utility Eskom and three key trade unions on Friday agreed to resume stalled wage talks, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said.

The power utility also agreed to withdraw its zero percent wage increase offer, Gordhan said.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between the Eskom board and representatives of the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metalworkers of South African and Solidarity.

The power utility implemented stage 1 loadshedding on Thursday and Friday, blaming "acts of intimidation and sabotage" had resulted in severe power constraints.

Both the City of Joburg and the City of Cape Town slammed Eskom for implementing the power cuts with little advance notice.

African News Agency and IOL