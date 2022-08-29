Walmart launches R6.4bn offer for Massmart

US retail giant Walmart Inc has launched a R6.4 billion offer for the 47 percent of Massmart shares it does not already own, a deal Massmart said would support the overhaul of the loss-making South African retailer. Massmart’s announcement of the offer sent its shares up 46 percent. If approved by shareholders, the retailer will be delisted from the JSE.

Walmart has offered R62 for each outstanding Massmart share, which represents a premium of 53 percent to Friday’s closing share price, Massmart said. Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, the US retailer has had to provide increasing levels of financial and operational support across Massmart’s businesses. Massmart’s management launched a turnaround plan in 2019 that involved selling off non-core assets, removing fresh food from its Game stores and cutting costs across the group.

But issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the civil unrest in 2021 had held up the turnaround plan, Massmart said. “The potential offer, if finalised, will provide Massmart with needed access to ongoing financial and operational support from Walmart to sustain the group’s turnaround,” it added. Massmart chairperson Kuseni Dlamini said a preliminary report from an independent expert indicates that the terms and conditions of the offer were fair and reasonable.

