Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, and Massmart commit R13 million to aid recovery efforts in KwaZulu-Natal

In a bid to address hunger and relief efforts related to the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Massmart are committing more than R13 million in cash and in-kind donations to hunger relief organisations supporting the area. The company said the donation would help strengthen the food supply chain for community support.

Massmart Holdings Limited is a South African firm that owns local brands such as Game, Makro, Builder's Warehouse and CBW. According to Massmart, to initiate the commitment, it is working with Gift of the Givers and FoodForward SA who are supporting efforts in the affected communities of KZN. The Gift of the Givers Foundation is a disaster response non-governmental organisation; FoodForward SA is the largest food redistribution organisation in South Africa.

"Working with these organisations, Massmart has already begun recovery efforts with an initial consignment of 90 tons of food, including much-needed items like rice, baby formula, peanut butter, coffee, canned fish and maize meal – with many more to come," it said. Massmart spokesperson Brian Leroni said: “We have long-standing partnerships with Gift of Givers and FoodForward SA and are confident that our combined strength and effort will help kick-start the recovery process in the most vulnerable local communities in KZN.” Massmart chief administration officer, executive vice-president, regional chief executive, Chile and Argentina, Walmart, JP Suarez, said: “Our hearts go out to the associates and customers impacted by the recent events in KZN. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are proud to help in the recovery of the community and help them build back stronger than ever. Walmart is a global family, and working alongside local non-profits, we are stronger together.”