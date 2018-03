WASHINGTON - Warren Buffett’s wealth dropped $3.74 billion (R44 billion) since Monday as US stocks tumbled for a third straight day.

Losses for the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman topped those of Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, who is down $3.71 billion.

The fortunes of Alphabet Inc.’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin each dwindled about $3 billion, while Spain’s Amancio Ortega took a $2.5 billion hit on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

-BLOOMBERG