



Along with certified stores, there will also be an online store that will transfer the experience of a Lego Certified Store into an online one. Jonathan Sinden, the Chief Operating Officer of Sandton City's co-owners, Liberty Two Degrees spoke about the location of the new Lego Store.





He said that Sandton City is the perfect location the flagship store and since the launch of Sandton City's Fun District for kids, the new Lego store will enhance the centre's experience for children.





Lego movie franchise





With Lego being a very popular toy it is no surprise that their films would be just as successful.





The first movie in the franchise was called The Lego Movie. The movie had a budget of $60 million and was released in 2014. The film which had actors like Chris Pratt and Will Ferrell voicing characters rake in $469,1 million world wide.





The success of the first film led to the release of two other Lego movies called The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie which collected $312 million and $123,1 million at the box office respectively.





In 2019 the sequel to The Lego Movie will be releasing as well as a new film called The Billion Brick Race.





