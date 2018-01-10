The cinematic action film boasts the talents of South African actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume, who play alongside award winning actors, Micheal B Jordan and Lupita Nyongo.

WATCH:

Despite the world opening set for a month away from the film’s release, presale tickets, which were placed online on Monday, have completely sold out in record-breaking numbers.









According to American ticket sale company, Fandango, Black Panther has become the “best-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in terms of presales after its first 24 hours.”





Actress LupitaNyongo, who plays the role of Nikta in the film, took to social media on Wednesday to express her shock when finding out that tickets were sold out after she tried to purchase hers.