JOHANNESBURG - The highly anticipated Black Panther film hits theaters next month and has already set a record for the best first-day advance ticket sales for any Marvel movie.
Black Panther ticket sales surpassed those of previous fasted-selling Marvel movie, Captain America: Civil War in the first 24 hours. Civil War's previous record was $179 million when it opened in the first weekend of May 2016.
The cinematic action film boasts the talents of South African actors John Kani, Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume, who play alongside award winning actors, Micheal B Jordan and Lupita Nyongo.
Despite the world opening set for a month away from the film’s release, presale tickets, which were placed online on Monday, have completely sold out in record-breaking numbers.
According to American ticket sale company, Fandango, Black Panther has become the “best-selling Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in terms of presales after its first 24 hours.”
Actress LupitaNyongo, who plays the role of Nikta in the film, took to social media on Wednesday to express her shock when finding out that tickets were sold out after she tried to purchase hers.
Rapper duo, Top Dawg Tiffith will collaborate with the film's Director, Ryan Coogler to create the soundtrack to the film to write, produce, perform and curate for the major motion picture. Over in South-Africa, both Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro are expected to open their local pre-sale tickets for the film soon. National screenings of the film are set for the week of its release.
